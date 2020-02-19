

Francis Xavier Pecquex "Frank"

(Age 75)



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to James and Ada Pecquex on March 20, 1944. He enjoyed 46 years of marriage with his loving wife Linda (née Sblendorio). They resided in Brooklyn before moving to Centreville, Virginia 40 years ago. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Genevieve Kirk (James) and Courtney; son Andrew (Silvana); three grandchildren, Katherine, Victoria and James; and siblings Marie Gunning, James Pecquex, and Kathryn Mischke. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ada, and sister Patricia Pecquex. Frank is remembered as a cherished husband, loving father and doting grandfather. He was a proud member of the Seafarers International Union. From Brooklyn to Washington and all ports around the globe, he was a constant dedicated force for seafarers and all working people.

Relatives and friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Farifax, VA on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Rd., Chantilly, VA on Friday at 1 p.m. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in honor of Frank to for Parkinson's disease.