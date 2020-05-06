Francis M. Schuler (Age 68)
On Monday, May 4, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved father of Peter Schuler, Krista Ziegenfuss and Jennifer Dobson; grandfather of Megan and Sean Dobson; son of the late Adelle Z. and the late James C. Schuler, Sr.; brother of James C., Jr., Louis R., Mark J., T. Andrew, the late John, Bartley C., and Anne Schuler. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends along with the loving mother of his children, Cynthia Eckley of Sanford, NC. He enjoyed sports, politics and visits with his family and grand-dogs. Services private.