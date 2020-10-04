

Francis Leo Sheedy "Frank"

Of Alexandria, VA passed away on September 26, 2020. Born February 1, 1933 in Syracuse, NY, Frank earned degrees in industrial arts and education from Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University after serving the Navy. He devoted the better part of his life to working with high school students as an a print shop teacher in Northern Virginia, first at Wakefield High School in Arlington, and then for over 20 years at George Mason High School in the city of Falls Church, where he was a beloved member of the community. Frank was an outstanding educator, a generous soul, and a friend to all he met. He will be deeply missed and his memory cherished by his wife of over 45 years, Susan K. Sheedy; his daughter Allison F. Sheedy of Washington, DC; and his three grandchildren, August, Fynn, and Hebrides. His family and friends will celebrate Frank's memory with an Irish wake when conditions permit.



