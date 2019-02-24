

FRANCIS XAVIER SHEEHAN "Frank"



On February 20, 2019, Francis "Frank" Xavier Sheehan passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at his home in Queenstown, MD surrounded by his loved ones. A native of Washington, D.C., he was born in the North East neighborhood of Brookland on October 15, 1929. He graduated from Gonzaga High School and Georgetown University. During the Korean War , Frank served in the U. S. Army earning the Combat Infantry Badge and two Bronze Stars with Combat V's for valor. Following college, Frank served as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and later worked for the US Department of Commerce. In retirement, he enjoyed watching the Terps, fishing, growing plants and opened a small family nursery, Sheehan's Flowers, in College Park, MD.

While with the FBI, Frank met and married his wife of 62 years, Mamie (Runyon) Sheehan. Together they had 10 children who they raised in a home filled with love. Frank's priorities were God, family, the Redskins and hardshell crabs. He maintained close bonds with all of his children, their spouses and childhood friends from Brookland in D.C. He was giving and had a great sense of humor all the way to the end.

Frank is survived by his wife, Mamie; daughters, Patty (Tom) Lazik, Carol (Tarus) Donham- Whytsell, Ellen (John) Mills, Mary (Bip) Reb, Margaret (Mike) Garretson, Nancy (Kevin) Cox; sons, John (Laurie) Sheehan, Frank (Tomiyo) Sheehan, Tom (Susana) Sheehan, Charlie (Debbie) Sheehan, brother Bill (Marcella) Sheehan, 33 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents John and Winifred Sheehan and sister, Margaret Sheehan.

A service in celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Centreville, MD. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD.