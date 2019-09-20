The Washington Post

FRANCIS SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Huntt Funeral Home, Inc., & Crematory
Service Information
Huntt Funeral Home
3035 Old Washington Rd
Waldorf, MD
20601
(301)-645-7021
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Francis W. Smith (Age 85)  

Of Hillcrest Heights, MD unexpectedly took his last breath in his home on September 5, 2019. Francis, the First Black Basketball player to earn All-Metropolitan Honors in the history of the DC/Maryland/Virginia (DMV) region in 1953. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Barbara Mercer; loving daughters, Robynne F. Carter (Rozier) and Tracie M. Thomas-Goodman (John); grandchildren, Brittani M. Spriggs, Francis W. Hawkins, and Isaiah J. Thomas; step-grandchildren, Rachel R. Carter and Briana E. (Mark); great-grandchildren, Tre'yon R. Carter and Milani D. Crutchfield; brothers, Julius (Madeline, dec.), Benjamin (Mercedes), sister-in-law, Joye Branson, goddaughter, Karen LeCounte, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brother, Edgar. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748 visitation at 11 a.m. with Mass beginning at 12 p.m. Arrangements by Huntt Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf, MD   (301) 645-7021
funeral home direction icon