Francis W. Smith (Age 85)
Of Hillcrest Heights, MD unexpectedly took his last breath in his home on September 5, 2019. Francis, the First Black Basketball player to earn All-Metropolitan Honors in the history of the DC/Maryland/Virginia (DMV) region in 1953. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Barbara Mercer; loving daughters, Robynne F. Carter (Rozier) and Tracie M. Thomas-Goodman (John); grandchildren, Brittani M. Spriggs, Francis W. Hawkins, and Isaiah J. Thomas; step-grandchildren, Rachel R. Carter and Briana E. (Mark); great-grandchildren, Tre'yon R. Carter and Milani D. Crutchfield; brothers, Julius (Madeline, dec.), Benjamin (Mercedes), sister-in-law, Joye Branson, goddaughter, Karen LeCounte, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brother, Edgar. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748 visitation at 11 a.m. with Mass beginning at 12 p.m. Arrangements by Huntt Funeral Home.