FRANCIS SOKOLOVE



Francis Leonard Sokolove (Age 80)

Frank Sokolove, of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Trauma ICU in Inova Fairfax Hospital after he suffered a brain injury from a fall in his home. The beloved husband of Charlotte Lombardi and the beloved brother of Barbara Gyomory, Frank will also be greatly missed by his brother-in-law, Joe Gyomory, his niece, Kim Roderiques, and an abundance of family and friends whom he dearly loved. A native of the DC area, Frank worked as a freelance technical writer for government agencies and private businesses. Frank was a man with many interests and, even in the last days of his life, was a vital, active participant in numerous groups and organizations but, especially, the Warwick Village community and the Immanuel Bible Church in Springfield. Information on services and burial will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Charlotte at Frank's home address or Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22046.



