1/
FRANCIS SOKOLOVE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Francis Leonard Sokolove  (Age 80)  
Frank Sokolove, of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Trauma ICU in Inova Fairfax Hospital after he suffered a brain injury from a fall in his home. The beloved husband of Charlotte Lombardi and the beloved brother of Barbara Gyomory, Frank will also be greatly missed by his brother-in-law, Joe Gyomory, his niece, Kim Roderiques, and an abundance of family and friends whom he dearly loved. A native of the DC area, Frank worked as a freelance technical writer for government agencies and private businesses. Frank was a man with many interests and, even in the last days of his life, was a vital, active participant in numerous groups and organizations but, especially, the Warwick Village community and the Immanuel Bible Church in Springfield. Information on services and burial will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Charlotte at Frank's home address or Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22046.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 241-7402
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved