FRANCIS "FRANNY" SPAULDING
1932 - 2020
FRANCIS PATRICK SPAULDING  (Age 88) "Franny"  
Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, in Olney, MD. He is survived by his stepson, Mitchell (Nancy) Crawford of Olney, MD; daughter-in-law, Janice Crawford of Churchton, MD; sister-in-law, Frances Whiteside of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren, Allison (Andrew) Rapisarda, Brian (Amy Briggs) Crawford, Caitlin (Casey) Scoville, Jennifer (Dave) Falchick, and Rachel (Jeff) Ackerman; five great-grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews. Born March 21,1932, in Washington, DC, Fran had a very full life and always had a smile to share. He is preceded in death by Betty Jane Spaulding, his wife of 29 years; his brother and three sisters; and his stepson, Robert Bruce Crawford. An announcement concerning a gathering to celebrate Fran's life will be made at a later date. Memorial contributions in Francis Spaulding's name may be made to Montgomery Hospice at www.montgomeryhospice.org or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. A heartfelt story of Franny's life, including photos, will soon appear on the Collins Funeral Home website. www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
