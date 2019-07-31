

Francis E. Todd Jr. "Ned" (Age 79)



Loving husband and father of three, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ned was born in Washington, DC on February 21, 1940. He graduated Bell Vocational School with top marks. Ned worked for GSA as an Elevator Inspector General for 32 yrs. He enjoyed working on cars and vacationing in the mountains of West Virginia, but his greatest passion in life was his wife and family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Christian Todd; children Eddie Todd (Carmen), Sherri Sullivan (Jeff), Kim Bitto (Bill); grandchildren Sarah, Macie, Camden, Mac, Turner, Sebastian, and Vince; siblings Barbara Fallon and Nancy Fine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Inez Todd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 and a service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, August 2; both will be held at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

