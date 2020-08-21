WADSWORTH Francis Laughlin Wadsworth Capt. Francis Laughlin Wadsworth, 90, a resident of Old Lyme, CT, passed peacefully on August 13, 2020. A proud U.S. Navy submariner and a veteran of the Cold War, he was one of the early officers of the U.S. Navy's nuclear submarine program. He served as an officer on the first nuclear powered submarine, USS Nautilus, and he was the commander of both the USS Triton and the USS Theodore Roosevelt. He was also the commander of the U.S. Navy's deep submersible program prior to his retirement. "Frank" was born in Hartford, CT on April 7, 1930 to Robert and Frances Wadsworth. He attended Kingswood School, graduating in 1947. After enlisting in the Naval Reserve at age seventeen, he was later selected for the NROTC program and completed one year at the University of Virginia before transferring to the US Naval Academy where he graduated in the class of 1952. Captain Wadsworth's naval career spanned thirty years, including 19 years of duty at sea, 17 of those as a submariner, and six years leading strategic defense programs for the Navy in Washington, DC. As part of his submarine career, Capt. Wadsworth participated in three historic under-ice expeditions in the Arctic, including the first ever by a nuclear submarine on Nautilus. As commander of USS Triton, Capt. Wadsworth led numerous Cold War missions, receiving the Legion of Merit for a particularly successful operation. Capt. Wadsworth went on to a career in the nuclear power industry as a consultant helping to improve the operations and safety of commercially operated US nuclear power plants. Frank was a loyal Naval officer, a courageous leader and a servant to our country. He was also a dedicated and loving husband and father. He married June Heard in Hartford, CT in 1958, and they raised three sons. In his spare time, Frank was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved skiing, sailing and fishing as well as spending time with his wife and family at their home on Block Island, RI. Frank was also an active member of the Society of the Cincinnati. He is survived by his wife, June; his sons, Rob, Steve and Jay; their wives, Terry, Lora and Laura; his eight grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren; his niece Katherine St. Onge; and his nephew Patrick St. Lawrence. He was predeceased by his sister Betty St. Lawrence. Frank will be honored and celebrated in a service at Arlington National Cemetery.Frank will be honored and celebrated in a service at Arlington National Cemetery.



