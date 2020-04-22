

Francis Leroy Wallace

November 23, 1937 - April 14, 2020



Leroy transitioned from this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at approximately 5:33 p.m. in Clinton, MD after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Lou"; son Francis "Rick"; daughters Traci, Michelle Carter (Juan), and Nicole "Nikki"; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; two sisters Corrine and Elizabeth; two brothers Norman, and Lewis; and one aunt MaryLou Lyles.

Leroy was a longtime member of the Lincoln Park United Methodist Church on Capitol Hill.

A memorial service will be held later this year. Arrangements entrusted to Hodges & Edwards, 3910 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746.