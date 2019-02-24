FRANCIS D. WALSH
Of Wilmington, MA formerly of Reading MA, Laurel MD, and Glen NH passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Clara J. Walsh. Devoted father of James Walsh and his companion Kristin Cohan, Saco ME; Dave Walsh and his wife Donna, Reading, MA; Janet Hogan and her husband Kevin, New Smyrna Beach FL; and Laura Dobrzykowski and her husband Ken, Olney, MD. Cherished brother and son, Frank was the youngest of six children of Jeremiah and Mary Walsh. Loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of nine. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home 25 Sanborn St. Reading, MA on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, MA at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Wood End Cemetery, Reading, MA. Funeral home visiting hours will be held Monday February 25, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Francis was a veteran of WWII
US Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.woundedwarriorsfamilysupport.org
or Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 391 Broadway Street, Everett, MA 02149. For online guest book and directions visit