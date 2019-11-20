FRANCIS XAVIER WHEATLEY "Frank" (Age 74)
On Monday, November 18, 2019, of Laurel, MD. Beloved husband of Rosalie Wheatley; father of Anthony "Tony" (Debra) Wheatley; brother of Alice M. (Harry) Chaconas and Lois A. Sprinkle. Preceded in death by siblings, Jane Broderick, James E. Wheatley, Jr., Mary Helen Keafer and Patrick E. Wheatley. Survived by three grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, and Rachel. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the , Northeast Region, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.