FRANCIS "Frank" WHEATLEY

Guest Book
  • "Dianne and I extend our deepest sympathies to you Rosalie. ..."
    - Barrie Deis
  • "Frank was my workmate and great friend since he was a first..."
  • "A great man and a true friend. Condolances and prayers to..."
    - Jerry Lazarus
  • "So Sorry, please call anytime."
    - Ted & Pam Raitch
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
15661 Norbeck Blvd.
Silver Spring, MD
FRANCIS XAVIER WHEATLEY "Frank" (Age 74)  

On Monday, November 18, 2019, of Laurel, MD. Beloved husband of Rosalie Wheatley; father of Anthony "Tony" (Debra) Wheatley; brother of Alice M. (Harry) Chaconas and Lois A. Sprinkle. Preceded in death by siblings, Jane Broderick, James E. Wheatley, Jr., Mary Helen Keafer and Patrick E. Wheatley. Survived by three grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, and Rachel. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the , Northeast Region, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2019
