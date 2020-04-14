

FRANCIS POWELL WHEELER



Francis Powell Wheeler was born in Washington, DC on March 8, 1935 to the late Edgar Daniel "Cakes" Wheeler and the late Henrietta King Wheeler, the third of nine children. He departed this earth on his own terms, on April 1, 2020.

To cherish his memory, Francis leaves his wife of 54 years, Carolyn B. Wheeler; daughter, Denise Francine Evans (Mark); son, Eric Jerome Wheeler; a special niece whom he raised as a daughter, Maria A. Faison and her son, Kevin Johnson; two grandsons, Quintin Xavier Floyd and Braxton Powell Wheeler; one granddaughter, Brielle Dorniece Wheeler; and one great-granddaughter, Zola Monroe Floyd; two sisters, Ilene M. Goodwin and Rosalind T. Styles; one sister-in-law, Lugenia Wheeler; one brother-in-law, James Jeffreys; many other relatives and friends.

Francis P. Wheeler will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on April 15, 2020. A public Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.