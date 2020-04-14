The Washington Post

FRANCIS WHEELER (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS WHEELER.
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

FRANCIS POWELL WHEELER  

Francis Powell Wheeler was born in Washington, DC on March 8, 1935 to the late Edgar Daniel "Cakes" Wheeler and the late Henrietta King Wheeler, the third of nine children. He departed this earth on his own terms, on April 1, 2020.
To cherish his memory, Francis leaves his wife of 54 years, Carolyn B. Wheeler; daughter, Denise Francine Evans (Mark); son, Eric Jerome Wheeler; a special niece whom he raised as a daughter, Maria A. Faison and her son, Kevin Johnson; two grandsons, Quintin Xavier Floyd and Braxton Powell Wheeler; one granddaughter, Brielle Dorniece Wheeler; and one great-granddaughter, Zola Monroe Floyd; two sisters, Ilene M. Goodwin and Rosalind T. Styles; one sister-in-law, Lugenia Wheeler; one brother-in-law, James Jeffreys; many other relatives and friends.
Francis P. Wheeler will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on April 15, 2020. A public Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.