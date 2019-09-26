

Franco De Simoni

March 16, 1940 ~ September 14, 2019



Franco was born in Santa Marinella, Italy, to Maria (nee Venturelli) and Sabatino De Simoni. There he learned the flower wholesale trade and came to America in 1970, where he worked for over thirty years in the Dumbarton Oaks Garden, eventually becoming a greenhouse foreman. Franco will forever be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, his love of the simple life, and his devotion as a son, brother, and uncle. He was preceded into eternal life by his brother Giuseppe and sister Rosaria, and is survived by his siblings Carlo and Blandina and his good friend and brother-in-law Diego. He also leaves behind his niece Stefania and his nephews Marco, Fabrizio, Andrea, and Jeffrey, as well as Jeffrey's children. The family extends a special thanks to all the therapists and home care aids who enhanced Franco's quality of life during his long battle with Parkinson's disease. Services to be held at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA 22042. Visitation: Saturday, September 28 6 p.m. Funeral Service: Sunday, September 29 2 p.m., Committal Service to follow.