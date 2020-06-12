FRANCO ERCOLANO April 9, 1928 - June 1, 2020
Franco Ercolano passed away surrounded by the love of his family on June 1, 2020. Franco was born in Sorrento Italy on April 9, 1928. He arrived in the US in 1956 and eventually met his future bride, Ingeborg Naegele in Washington, DC. They married at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Washington, DC in August 1958 and made Arlington, VA their home for the rest of his life. "Mr. Franco" as he was known owned an antique and lighting restoration business under the trade names Franco Antiques and Gonzalez Antiques. He was an avid gardener and loved soccer. He and his wife were among the founders of the Arlington Soccer Association. He remained rooted in his Italian heritage, which he proudly passed on to his children. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years Inge; his daughter Adriana (James Helm); his son Roberto; and his grandson Marcus. Funeral Mass will be held on June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 N. Randolph St, Arlington, VA. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Arlington Soccer Association Rec Soccer Scholarship Fund. More info at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.