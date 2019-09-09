The Washington Post

FRANCOIS THERRIEN (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
St James Catholic Church
905 Park Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
905 Park Avenue
Falls Church, VA
Notice
Francois Xavier Therrien, III,  

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francois and Ljerka. Francois leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Kimberly Therrien; his two loving sons, Grant (Stacy) and Francois (Carla); his three cherished grandchildren, Camden, Marleigh, and Gage; his brother, Norman (Susan); his sisters, Sakura (Javier) and Izumi (Ramon) and their mother, Yoshiko Therrien; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 905 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046. He will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to the (www.heart.org).
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 9, 2019
