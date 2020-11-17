ADAMS Frank Robert Adams Frank Robert Adams, Retired Foreign Service Officer and Vietnam Veteran, 76 of Silver Spring, MD, passed away from complications of chronic illness on Saturday, November 14 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. Frank is survived by Nina Adams (wife), Daniel Adams and Molly Kennedy (son and his wife), Russell Adams (son), Emma Adams and Morgan Kennedy-Adams (grandchildren), Sofia Asafyeva and Evgeny Izumchenko (stepchildren) and Paulina (their daughter), James, Phillip and Richard Adams (brothers). He is predeceased by his parents BF Adams and Alice Elisabeth Busey. Frank was born January 24 1944 in Columbus, GA to Capt. BF Adams, USA and Alice Elisabeth Busey of Seward, AK. As the child of an army officer, he travelled from an early age and graduated from high school in Frankfurt, Germany. At Kansas University he earned a degree in anthropology and completed ROTC in1966. As a newly commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, he married Marian Cope and then became a pilot in the Army Corps of Engineers from 1966 to 1970. In the Vietnam War, he earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart for safely landing his helicopter with passengers after being wounded in the face and legs. Civilian life began with a Master of Accountancy from the University of Missouri in 1973, welcoming two sons into the world in 1970 and 1973, and entering the Foreign Service in 1976. He had a distinguished career including seven tours in Africa, the Middle East and Asia in economic, political and information technology postings. Other government and diplomatic service included assignments with the U.S. Government Accounting Office and the Multinational Force and Observers. His second marriage to Carol Addison in 1989 lasted until her retirement to South Carolina in 1999. After retiring from the State Department in 2001, he continued to travel and taught economics and accounting at Northern Virginia Community College until 2018, when he was forced to retire due to complications from metastatic bladder cancer. Despite his diagnosis, Frank was optimistic, enjoyed the company of family, and expressed contentment. Nina Evdokimova, his wife of 17 years, and her family were of great joy, comfort and assistance to him. Throughout his life, Frank maintained an exceptionally active intellectual life. In addition to Foreign Service training in diplomacy, economics, technology and languages, he was an amateur Shakespeare scholar, sailor, avid lover of music (especially opera), art and connoisseur of Middle Eastern culture. He had a deep appreciation for language and always used it to express his insights and observations with originality and humor. He will live in the hearts and memories of his family and those who knew him. The family wishes to thank the staff of Holy Cross Hospital for their compassionate and comprehensive care in the last weeks of his life. Service and visitation: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday November 18 at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd W, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Those who are unable to attend the services are encouraged to leave condolences on the funeral home website under Frank's obituary page. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.comwww.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com