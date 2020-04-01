

FRANK RICHARDSON CARTER

CDR, U.S. Navy (Ret.)



Resident of Belmont Country Club in Ashburn, VA, died on March 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Frank was born August 19, 1928 in Winthrop, Massachusetts, and grew up in Falmouth, MA. He was a proud 1950 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and received a master's degree from MIT. After his lengthy service as a naval officer, Frank had another long career as an executive for government contractors. He enjoyed tennis, golf, cruises, and especially spending quality time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Carter; and his sons, Mark W. Carter and Randall L. Carter. He is survived by four sons, Terry L. Carter (Julie Moore), Robert W. Carter (Kristen), Gregg W. Carter (Beth), and Kevin P. Carter (Wendy); four daughters, Diane C. Baird (David), Marla B. Shain (Clayton), Nancy R. Person (James), and Julie A. Van Camp (Paul). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

There will be a private burial service with military honors at Fairfax Memorial Park on April 2. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, Loudoun Fire and Rescue, and/or Capital Caring Health in memory of Frank R. Carter.