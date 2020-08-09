1/1
FRANK CASTELLA
On Tuesday August 4, 2020 Frank Castella passed away at his Columbia, MD home. Beloved husband of Rosaura Castella; loving brother of Michael Castella; loving and treasured father of Gisele Castella and Craig Castella; and cherished grandfather to Isabella Iacona, Sophia Iacona and Gabriella Castella. The mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
