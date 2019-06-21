

Frank J. Colella

(Age 91)



Of Olney, MD passed away on June 18, 2019. Son of the late Guy and Josephine Colella. Survived by his wife, Roselyn Dumm Colella, as well as his three children, Daniel Colella of Damascus, MD, Carol Mead (Robert) of Woodbine, MD, and Patrick Colella (Maureen) of Winfield, MD. Predeceased by his daughter, Debra Colella. Also survived by his grandchildren, Robert III, Christopher, Katie, Patrick, John, Christopher, Amanda, Nicholas, and Jourdan, as well as two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Bentley, his sister, Clare Brewer of Arizona, and two brothers, David Colella of Delaware and Charles Colella of Delaware. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD 20832, where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics. Online condolences may be expressed at