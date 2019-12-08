

Frank J. DUNLEAVY



Frank J. Dunleavy of Silver Spring, MD, passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret T. Dunleavy; loving father to Diane M. Henk (Matt), Frank J. Dunleavy, Jr. (Susan), Alicia Jordan and Jim Dunleavy (Jill); brother of 11; grandfather of six and great-grandfather of six.

The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15663 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, Maryland on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace House, 3214 Norbeck Road Silver Spring, MD 20906.