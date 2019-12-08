The Washington Post

FRANK DUNLEAVY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK DUNLEAVY.
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
15663 Norbeck Blvd.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
15663 Norbeck Blvd.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Frank J. DUNLEAVY  

Frank J. Dunleavy of Silver Spring, MD, passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret T. Dunleavy; loving father to Diane M. Henk (Matt), Frank J. Dunleavy, Jr. (Susan), Alicia Jordan and Jim Dunleavy (Jill); brother of 11; grandfather of six and great-grandfather of six.
The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15663 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, Maryland on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace House, 3214 Norbeck Road Silver Spring, MD 20906.
Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.