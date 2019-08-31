

Dr. Frank Fedor



Died on Monday, August 26, 2019. Frank was born on August 29, 1928 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. He was the son of John Vincent Fedor and Mary E. (Bukovan) Fedor. He was the loving husband of Margaret M. (Barbush) Fedor, with whom he cherished 64 years of marriage. The family moved to Edinburgh, Ohio when Frank was in his teens. He went off to St. Louis University to do his pre-medical studies, and received his medical degree from that school in 1954. He did his internship at Georgetown Hospital, followed by three years of training in Internal Medicine at the Veterans Hospital in Washington, DC. In 1958, he entered the U.S. Army with a two year commitment. Frank was sent to Germany where he established and operated a Radio-Isotope Lab at the Second General Army Hospital in Landstuhl.

After Discharge in 1960, Frank opened a private medical practice in Washington where he spent the next 44 years doing what he loved- helping and healing people!

In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his four children, Mary Chaiken, husband Frank; John Fedor, wife Kathy; Susie Collins, husband Lee; Julie Myers, husband John; grandchildren Ben and Max Chaiken, Caroline and Eric Meyers, and Emery and Chloe Collins, and a brother Deacon James Fedor. He was preceded in death by a daughter Laura Therese Fedor.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349, with interment to follow at the adjoining church cemetery.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19. South Main Street, Stewartstown, PA 17363 is assisting the family with services.