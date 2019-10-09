FRANK M. FOLEY
On Friday, October 4, 2019 of Cabin John, MD. Beloved husband of Dr. Maria B. Foley. Father of Tracey Diana Foley, Frank Mitchell Foley, Duncan Lancaster Foley, Mia Foley Holland and Megan Foley Wolf; grandfather of Peter, David, Matthew, Stephen, Luke, Anna, Eloise, Clara, Mikaela and Audrey. Mr. Foley is also survived by his brother, John Thomas Foley. Memorial service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 8300 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD on Sunday, October 13 at 4 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ambassadors for Christ, http://afci.us
