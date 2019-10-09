The Washington Post

FRANK FOLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK FOLEY.
Service Information
Bethesda United Methodist Church
8300 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
8300 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

FRANK M. FOLEY  

On Friday, October 4, 2019 of Cabin John, MD. Beloved husband of Dr. Maria B. Foley. Father of Tracey Diana Foley, Frank Mitchell Foley, Duncan Lancaster Foley, Mia Foley Holland and Megan Foley Wolf; grandfather of Peter, David, Matthew, Stephen, Luke, Anna, Eloise, Clara, Mikaela and Audrey. Mr. Foley is also survived by his brother, John Thomas Foley. Memorial service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 8300 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD on Sunday, October 13 at 4 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ambassadors for Christ, http://afci.us
Please view and sign family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.