FRANK HOLLIS

Service Information
Capitol Mortuary Inc - New Washington
1425 MARYLAND AVENUE, NE
Washington, DC
20002-5036
(202)-399-6999
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Washington Christian Center
2200 Culbera Dr
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
The Washington Christian Center
2200 Culbera Dr
Hillcrest Heights, MD
frank hugues hollis, esq.  

Peacefully transition on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his four children, Alita C. Collier, Sheri Hollis-Mosby, Kevin A. Hollis, and Mona T. Fahmy; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, W. Alba Hollis; mother-in-law, Flossie Eason and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28 at The Washington Christian Center, 2200 Culbera Dr, Hillcrest Heights, MD from 11 a.m. until time of service 1 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 26, 2019
