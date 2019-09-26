frank hugues hollis, esq.
Peacefully transition on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his four children, Alita C. Collier, Sheri Hollis-Mosby, Kevin A. Hollis, and Mona T. Fahmy; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, W. Alba Hollis; mother-in-law, Flossie Eason and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28 at The Washington Christian Center, 2200 Culbera Dr, Hillcrest Heights, MD from 11 a.m. until time of service 1 p.m. please sign the guest book at