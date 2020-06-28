JASMINE Frank J. Jasmine "Jake" (Age 78) Frank Joseph Jasmine, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Jake, as he was known to all who knew him, was born on September 16, 1941, to parents Francis and Gladys Jasmine, who raised him and his two younger sisters in St. Louis, Missouri. During his youth, their home became an "open house" to several of his uncles and cousins, many of whom were police officers or worked in the St. Louis Police department. Perhaps because of their influence, Jake would later choose a career in criminal justice. After graduating from McBride High School in St. Louis, Missouri, the foundation of that career began when he attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a Social Work/Corrections Specialization, and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling with a Corrections Specialization. Jake would later continue his education at Harvard University/Kennedy School of Government where he earned a Master in Public Administration. Jake's marriage to Andrea Jackson included the birth of his son Jonathan. His second marriage to Carol Randolph became a partnership that would last more than 40 years. Their wedding took place in a ceremony at midnight on New Year's Eve, January 1, 1980. Jake would later say they chose that date in order to party, and Carol would say it was selected so that he would never forget the date of their anniversary. Their blended family also included Carol's daughter, Jennifer. Jake's long and varied professional career always focused on issues associated with criminal justice, beginning with his work as a Probation and Parole officer in St. Louis. His resume would grow to include positions working in the administration of Governor Hugh Carey in New York, and later working in the Washington, DC and New York offices of U.S. Congressman Charles Rangle. In Washington, DC, Jake served in the administration of Mayor Marion Barry, first as a Special Assistant for Public Safety, later as Executive Assistant for the Deputy Mayor of Operations, and finally as Director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness. Perhaps of all the positions he held, Jake most enjoyed his work at the Office of Emergency Preparedness. It was a 24 hours a day, seven days a week job, and his wife often said he was the "Sheriff of D.C." Jake was an amazing person who collected and maintained many friendships throughout his life. He had a special group of buddies whom he met with on Monday nights at their favorite hangout where they solved the problems of the world in spirited discussions about various issues of the day that always included sports. Indeed, all types of sports were a passion for Jake, and he was a lifelong Washington football fan who never forgave the team for moving out of D.C. As his circle of friends grew older and some became infirm, Jake was the loyal friend who made daily visits to the hospital and kept watch over both the patient and their family. He was present and supportive, and always made himself available whatever the need. Jake was a member of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, the American Correctional Association, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Gladys Jasmine, and sister, Kathy; and leaves to celebrate his life and share many beautiful memories, his wife, Carol Randolph Jasmine; son, Jonathan (Rachel); daughter, Jennifer Randolph; sister, Deborah (Robert Ford); brothers-in-law, John Davis and Alan Davis (Diana); granddaughters, Ruby, Malin and Naila; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand nephews and nieces who brought him much joy, along with friends, colleagues, and the members of his "Monday Night Gang." If you knew nothing else about Jake, he made sure you knew that he was a staunch Democrat, and he was always up for a political debate. He was most passionate about voting and about the desire to make a difference in the lives of people who are underserved and underrepresented. In lieu of flowers, food, or monetary donations, the family requests that you honor Jake's life by voting and encouraging everyone you know to vote and make a difference. A memorial service will be held at a future date when family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors can all safely gather to remember and celebrate Jake Jasmine's life. www.mcguire-services.comwww.mcguire-services.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.