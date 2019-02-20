Frank Logan, Jr.
Was born on March 18, 1928 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank L. and Annie Logan. Frank Logan, Jr., 90, retired United States Army
Sergeant First Class, International Association of Machinist (IAM) - Contract Analyst, transitioned to glory February 6, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his life and legacy three sons, Mr. Frank (Katrina) Logan, Lloyd Logan, Lewis Blakeney; one daughter, Marie Eborn; one sister, Barbara Wiggs; grandchildren, Shannon Logan, Dmitri Logan, Matthew Harrison, Cynthia Hennitt, Chase Hennitt, Kennedy Hennitt, Mason Hennitt, Laquita Anderson, Shakeena Anderson, Meta (James) Rumph, Earley Eborn IV, Katrice Eborn, Brittany Eborn; great-grandchildren, Carson Glover, Rashaun Gee, Jr., Dylan Houston, and Viva Rumph; (Extended Family - Living and deceased) Mr. Theordore Washington; four nieces, Anne Adams, Tracy Logan, Amy Logan, Regina Logan; one Nephew, John Lawson; In-laws: Mr. and Mrs. Fuller (Josephine) Sorrell; and a host of Dear Friends.
Predeceased by, Betty Jo Logan, Frank Dawkins, Mrs. Viola Kent, Mrs. Mary Yates, Mrs. Blanch McWhite, Mrs. Claudia Henderson, Mrs. Mary Ann Logan, Mrs. Essie Ellis, Mrs. Corine Logan, and Mr. Anthony Washington.
