FRANK EDWARD LUNDIN JR.
On Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1928 and was raised in Decatur, Indiana. He received his M.D. from the Indiana University School of Medicine and his Dr.P.H. from Johns Hopkins University. He served in the United States Public Health Service for 35 years as an epidemiologist in cancer research for the National Institutes of Health. He is survived by his wife, Joan Horn of 40 years; children, Gary Lundin, Pamela Wilkins Lundin, Paula Lundin and Malcolm Lundin; grandson Daniel; two step-daughters, Pamela Horn-Ross and Cynthia Fischer; two step-grandchildren, Samantha and Kyle Fischer and step-great-granddaughter, Christina Steinert. Memorial services to be announced at a late date.