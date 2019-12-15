

Frank A. Magnanelli (Age 96)



Of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Born on September 9, 1923, in Boston, MA, he was the son of the Frank Magnanelli and Carmella (Gangi) Magnanelli.

He was the loving husband of the late Betty Joan Magnanelli, his wife of 54 years.

He is survived by his sons, Frank Magnanelli, III, and wife, Susan, Michael Magnanelli and wife, Paula, Anthony Magnanelli and wife, Margaret, Gregory Magnanelli and wife, Joy; brother, Peter Magnanelli. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He is predeceased by his brothers, John and George Magnanelli and sisters, Millie White and Marie Marino.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. Military Honors and interment will be held in Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a Veterans organization of your choice in his memory.