Rev. Monsignor Frank E. Mahler

(Age 89)



Died March 13, 2019 in Richmond. He was born on December 15, 1929 in Long Island, NY to Frank E. and Alice Mahler. Msgr. Mahler attended St. Jerome's College in Kitchener, Ontario, before entering St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, MD. Ordained a priest on May 6, 1956. Father Mahler served in the Diocese of Richmond and the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyoming from 1956 - 1975. In 1975, Fr. Mahler returned to ministry in the Diocese of Arlington, where he served throughout Northern Virginia for nearly 30 years. He was named a Pontifical Prelate of Honor i("Monsignor") in 1982. Msgr. Mahler retired from formal service in 2004. After retirement, he remained active in ministry, retiring at St. Rose of Lima Priests' Retirement Villa and finally moving to the Little Sisters of the Poor assisted living.

A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More, Arlington, with a Vigil service at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More with interment to follow immediately at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax.

