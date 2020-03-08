Frank Edwin Marschka (Age 59)
On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Loving son of the late Edwin and Charlyne Marschka. Also survived by his cousins Daniel Marschka, David Marschka, Douglas Marschka, Deanna Marschka and aunt L. Audrey Marschka. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. where the Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Foundation For Group Homes, 1500 E. Jefferson St., Rockville, MD 20852.