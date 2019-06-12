FRANK MARUTOLLO
Peacefully on June 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Erlinda (Linda); daughter Anna (Brandon) Royal; grandchildren Emilie and Luke; and brother Anthony (Audrey), and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in rest by his brother Joseph (Joann). A viewing will be held on Friday, June 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at National Funeral Home, with interment following at National Memorial Park.