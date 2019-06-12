The Washington Post

FRANK MARUTOLLO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK MARUTOLLO.
Service Information
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22042
(703)-560-4400
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

FRANK MARUTOLLO  

Peacefully on June 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Erlinda (Linda); daughter Anna (Brandon) Royal; grandchildren Emilie and Luke; and brother Anthony (Audrey), and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in rest by his brother Joseph (Joann). A viewing will be held on Friday, June 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at National Funeral Home, with interment following at National Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
funeral home direction icon