Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK MENAKER. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice

MENAKER FRANK H. MENAKER, JR. (Age 79) Of Potomac, Maryland, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, Maryland, surrounded by his loving family. Frank leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Sharon Lynch Menaker, his son David (Dannette), his daughters, Michelle Goldberg (Ian), Denise Myler (Devin), Jamie Streit (Jake), and his seven grandchildren. Frank (Buddy) was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on August 23, 1940, to Frank H Menaker Sr and Romaine Sadler Menaker. His brother, J Thomas Menaker, resides in Marco Island, Florida. Frank graduated from William Penn High School in 1958, Wilkes University in 1962, and American University Washington College of Law in 1965. It was with great honor that Frank served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Lockheed Martin Corporation, and General Counsel for Martin Marietta. Between thetwo, he worked a combined total of 36 years before retiring in 2006. Frank is remembered for being a key member of the 1995 merger team that joined Martin Marietta with Lockheed Corporation creating what we know today as Lockheed Martin Corporation. One of his most personally satisfying professional accomplishments was his involvement in the 1986 Defense Industry Initiative, where he served as Chairman of the Working Group that developed industry-wide standards for accountability, auditing, ethics, and self-assessment. Frank established a corporate ethics and integrity program for Lockheed Martin that became the defense industry standard. He also served as President of the Washington Metro Area Corporate Counsel Association and Chair of the ABA Public Contracts Law Section. In 2008, Frank was listed as one of the Legal Time's "Visionaries." The standards and values that Frank brought to the corporate world were evident throughout all aspects of his life and were experienced by everyone who knew him. Frank believed in justice, fairness, and treating all people with dignity and respect. His dedication and commitment to everything that he did set an example of leadership and compassion throughout his professional and personal life. Visitation will be held at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, Maryland 20854 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilkes University, 84 West South Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18766.



MENAKER FRANK H. MENAKER, JR. (Age 79) Of Potomac, Maryland, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, Maryland, surrounded by his loving family. Frank leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Sharon Lynch Menaker, his son David (Dannette), his daughters, Michelle Goldberg (Ian), Denise Myler (Devin), Jamie Streit (Jake), and his seven grandchildren. Frank (Buddy) was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on August 23, 1940, to Frank H Menaker Sr and Romaine Sadler Menaker. His brother, J Thomas Menaker, resides in Marco Island, Florida. Frank graduated from William Penn High School in 1958, Wilkes University in 1962, and American University Washington College of Law in 1965. It was with great honor that Frank served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Lockheed Martin Corporation, and General Counsel for Martin Marietta. Between thetwo, he worked a combined total of 36 years before retiring in 2006. Frank is remembered for being a key member of the 1995 merger team that joined Martin Marietta with Lockheed Corporation creating what we know today as Lockheed Martin Corporation. One of his most personally satisfying professional accomplishments was his involvement in the 1986 Defense Industry Initiative, where he served as Chairman of the Working Group that developed industry-wide standards for accountability, auditing, ethics, and self-assessment. Frank established a corporate ethics and integrity program for Lockheed Martin that became the defense industry standard. He also served as President of the Washington Metro Area Corporate Counsel Association and Chair of the ABA Public Contracts Law Section. In 2008, Frank was listed as one of the Legal Time's "Visionaries." The standards and values that Frank brought to the corporate world were evident throughout all aspects of his life and were experienced by everyone who knew him. Frank believed in justice, fairness, and treating all people with dignity and respect. His dedication and commitment to everything that he did set an example of leadership and compassion throughout his professional and personal life. Visitation will be held at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, Maryland 20854 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilkes University, 84 West South Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18766. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close