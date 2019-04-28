

Frank Aloysius Mitchell

(Age 92)



Of Wakefield Drive, Locust Grove, Virginia died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born April 6, 1926 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Michael Moscovic and Catherine Moscovic. Growing up in Canonsburg he was a active member in the Catholic Church.

He had a thirty year career in the U S Navy; served in two foreigh conflicts - The Koean Conflict and the Vietnam War ; was a graduate of Pennsylvania Maritime Academy; attained the rank of Captain by Presidential Citation; was assigned on various military ships in the Pacific and Atlantic Theaters; he served as commanding Officer on the USSCormorant, USS Evans, USS Somers, USS John W. Thompson, and USS Tidewater; additionaly seved under the chief of naval operations and commander in chief - Pacific Command.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Joann M. Mitchell of Leesburg; two daughters, Daphne M. Leeder and husband Richard of York, PA, and Michele Mitchell of Virgin Islands; two sons, Jeffrey D. Mitchell and wife, Linda of Purcellville, and Frank P. Mitchell of Petal, MS; five grandchildren R. J. Leeder, Catherine Moffa, Crissy Tolson, Michael Mitchell, and Matthew Mitchell; seven great grandchildren; and companion, Gertrude Schlener of Locust Grove.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced at the Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.