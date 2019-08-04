

Frank Hugh Murphy, Sr.



Beloved husband of Darlene Murphy, father of Frank Hugh Murphy, Jr., Ronald Lloyd Murphy (deceased), and Michael Patrick Murphy, grandfather of Ella V. Murphy and Liam Hugh Murphy, sadly passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Inova Alexandria Hospital. He is survived by four brothers and one sister. He will be deeply missed by all of his loved ones. Frank worked with the parking enforcement department at the Alexandria Police Department for 10 years and retired as a mail handler at the US Postal Office after 21 years of service. His "Celebration of Life" will be held at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St. Alexandria, VA on August 10, 2019 from 12 noon until 2 p.m., with a special prayer to be delivered by Deacon Steve Dixon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alexandria Animal Shelter.