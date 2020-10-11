1/1
FRANK OSTERHOUDT
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank H. Osterhoudt  October 13, 1928 - October 2, 2020   
Dr. Frank H. Osterhoudt, PhD, died peacefully at his home in The Kensington of Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Betty Anne. He was a loving father to Anne E. Grush (William) and Charles H. Osterhoudt (Diane), and grandfather to Hannah and Charles Frank.Born and raised a dairy farmer, Frank earned degrees from Cornell and Wisconsin, specializing in water resource economics. He was an agricultural economics professor at New Mexico State, then a research economist for the Federal Departments of Agriculture, Energy, and Interior, where he collaborated with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Memorial service private. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's honor to Bread for the City. Condolences may be offered at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
7035330341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved