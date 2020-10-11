Dr. Frank H. Osterhoudt, PhD, died peacefully at his home in The Kensington of Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Betty Anne. He was a loving father to Anne E. Grush (William) and Charles H. Osterhoudt (Diane), and grandfather to Hannah and Charles Frank.Born and raised a dairy farmer, Frank earned degrees from Cornell and Wisconsin, specializing in water resource economics. He was an agricultural economics professor at New Mexico State, then a research economist for the Federal Departments of Agriculture, Energy, and Interior, where he collaborated with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Memorial service private. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's honor to Bread for the City. Condolences may be offered at