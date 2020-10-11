Frank H. Osterhoudt October 13, 1928 - October 2, 2020
Dr. Frank H. Osterhoudt, PhD, died peacefully at his home in The Kensington of Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Betty Anne. He was a loving father to Anne E. Grush (William) and Charles H. Osterhoudt (Diane), and grandfather to Hannah and Charles Frank.Born and raised a dairy farmer, Frank earned degrees from Cornell and Wisconsin, specializing in water resource economics. He was an agricultural economics professor at New Mexico State, then a research economist for the Federal Departments of Agriculture, Energy, and Interior, where he collaborated with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Memorial service private. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's honor to Bread for the City. Condolences may be offered at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com