Frank Joseph Palermo, Jr. (Age 88)
BG, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Of Alexandria, VA. On April 11, 2019, beloved husband of Irmgard Maria Palermo; loving father of Frank (Kate) of Alexandria, Christopher (Fay) of California and Lisa Vogt (Jeff) of Colorado. Also survived by three grandchildren. Mr. Palermo was predeceased in death by his sister Mary Ellen Gusweiler. The visitation will be at DEMAINE FUNERAL HOME, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Wednesday June 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, VA followed by Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Army Emergency Relief" https://www.aerhq.org
