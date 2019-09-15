The Washington Post

FRANK PALERMO Jr.

FRANK JOSEPH PALERMO, JR.  
BG, US Army (Ret.)  

BG Frank Joseph Palermo, Jr. (USA-Ret), age 88, of Alexandria, VA. On April 11, 2019, beloved husband of Irmgard Maria Palermo, loving father of Frank (Kate) of Alexandria, Christopher (Fay) of California and Lisa Vogt (Jeff) of Colorado. Also survived by three grandchildren. Mr. Palermo was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ellen Gusweiler. The visitation was held at DEMAINE FUNERAL HOME, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Wednesday, June 26. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, VA on Wednesday September 18 at 8:45 a.m. followed by Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Army Emergency Relief" https://www.aerhq.org/ or a donation to the .

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
