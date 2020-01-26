

FRANK V. PASSUTH



Passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in New York City, New York, on July 28, 1925. Frank served in the Navy during Passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in New York City, New York, on July 28, 1925. Frank served in the Navy during World War II , enlisting at age 17 after starting college at New York University

Frank was beloved by his wife of 71 years, Patricia Harrison Passuth, and their six children. Frank married Patricia in 1948 after graduating from New York University. The couple moved to Virginia in 1950 when Frank began his career with the Federal Government in Washington, DC. Frank, a Certified Public Accountant, served 30 years with the Federal Government as an auditor and Director of Audit Operations. Frank and Patricia moved to Fairfax City in 1962 where they enjoyed raising their family.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, and their six children, Phillip Passuth (Debbie O'Brien Passuth), Barbara Passuth, Elizabeth Passuth, Patricia Passuth Lynott, Stephen Passuth (Debbie Bowen Passuth), and Peggy Passuth Lovecchio; 13 grandchildren, Neil Passuth, Mariah Passuth Malaniak, Robert Passuth, Evan Passuth, Sean O'Brien, Steve O'Brien, Sarah Lynott, Kristin Passuth Merzlak, Megan Passuth Shepherd, Michael Passuth, Julia Passuth, Drew Cohen, and Allison Cohen van Dijk; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church, Fairfax, VA.