The Washington Post

FRANK PASSUTH (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK PASSUTH.
Service Information
St Leo's Catholic Church
3700 Old Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22030
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Leo's Catholic Church
Fairfax, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

FRANK V. PASSUTH  

Passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in New York City, New York, on July 28, 1925. Frank served in the Navy during World War II, enlisting at age 17 after starting college at New York University.
 
Frank was beloved by his wife of 71 years, Patricia Harrison Passuth, and their six children. Frank married Patricia in 1948 after graduating from New York University. The couple moved to Virginia in 1950 when Frank began his career with the Federal Government in Washington, DC. Frank, a Certified Public Accountant, served 30 years with the Federal Government as an auditor and Director of Audit Operations. Frank and Patricia moved to Fairfax City in 1962 where they enjoyed raising their family.
 
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, and their six children, Phillip Passuth (Debbie O'Brien Passuth), Barbara Passuth, Elizabeth Passuth, Patricia Passuth Lynott, Stephen Passuth (Debbie Bowen Passuth), and Peggy Passuth Lovecchio; 13 grandchildren, Neil Passuth, Mariah Passuth Malaniak, Robert Passuth, Evan Passuth, Sean O'Brien, Steve O'Brien, Sarah Lynott, Kristin Passuth Merzlak, Megan Passuth Shepherd, Michael Passuth, Julia Passuth, Drew Cohen, and Allison Cohen van Dijk; and 10 great-grandchildren.
 
A memorial service will be held February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church, Fairfax, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
bullet World War II bullet NYU
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.