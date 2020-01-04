

FRANK PERNA, SR.



The Perna family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Frank Perna Sr., age 91, on December 30, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1928 in Washington, DC to Josephine and Frank Perna. He is survived by his six children: Maureen Brady, Catherine Seng, Frank Perna Jr., Barbara Evans, Michelle Albertine, and Marijo Galvin, as well as his many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia, whom he married in 1955. Frank was a self-employed general contractor for majority of his life and an Air Force veteran. He is remembered for his compassion, generosity, jovial disposition, and devotion to his family. A wake will be held on January 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20007. A Holy Mass will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Anne's on January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m., 4001 Yuma St. NW, Washington, DC 20016. A reception will be held directly following the Mass at Ruth's Chris Steak House, 8521 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Vienna, VA 22182. Private interment at a later date.