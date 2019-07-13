The Washington Post

Frank Perry

Frank B Perry III  

The Honorable Frank B. Perry of Alexandria, VA. passed peacefully after July 1, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife, Aleithia, with his beloved kitties by his side. He was 81. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Prostate Cancer Research and Dr. Charles Drake Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Please make checks payable to "the Trustees of Columbia University" and indicate 'in memory of"Frank B. Perry,"' and mail to: Columbia University Medical Center Office of Development Attention: Rebecca Solinsky, 516 West 168th Street, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10032. Donations can also be made online at the following link: https://www.givenow.columbia.edu an individual should choose prostate cancer research fund as their designation.
Published in The Washington Post on July 13, 2019
