

FRANK A. PHILLIPS



Frank A. Phillips passed away at his home in Dale City, VA on July 29, 2019

Frank was born on June 26, 1934 in Chicopee, Massachusetts to Frank and Wanda Phillips, the second of three children, the oldest his sister Doris, the youngest his brother William.

Frank served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1966, first as a Marine Corps Bandsman and later as a Mainframe Computer Programmer and Systems Analyst. He also served on active duty in the United States Air Force as a Computer Programmer and Systems Analyst for eight years, retiring from active duty military service in 1974 at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

Following his retirement from the military, Frank became employed at the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Defense in the Washington DC area, retiring in 2006.

Frank received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Ball State University in 1972 and Masters of Business Administration from Auburn University in 1974.

An accomplished musician since the age of 11 - Frank is a multiple graduate of the Navy School of Music

Frank is survived by his wife of 63 and half years - Henrietta (Szucki), his brother William and his wife Mary, and Franks' four children, Frank Jr. Sheri, Bruce, and Tom.

Memorial Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City VA 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5.