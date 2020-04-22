Frank Baker Proctor, Jr.
February 11, 1930 to April 17, 2020
Montgomery County, Maryland resident Frank Baker Proctor Jr., widow of Ruth Alice Carson Proctor, died April 17, 2020 at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, Maryland. Frank Proctor is survived by his sister, Meredith Arneson (John); sister in law Malinda Proctor; three daughters: Gail Healy (Stephen Healy), Jennifer Tolson (Rick Tolson) and Suzanne Proctor. He was a loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Full obituary will be at www.collinsfuneralhome.com
. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.