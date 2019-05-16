The Washington Post

FRANK RINALDO

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Frank..."
Service Information
Church of The Holy Spirit
1717 Ritchie Road
Forestville, MD 20747
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1717 Ritchie Rd
Forestville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

FRANK RINALDO  

On Monday, May 13, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret Rinaldo; father of Mary (Bruce) Walter, Teresa (Grant Sizemore) Rinaldo, Steve (Lynda) Rinaldo, Ray (Donna) Rinaldo, Mike (Sheila) Rinaldo, Patricia (Dave) Scott and the late Jeannette Rinaldo; grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of seven. Frank was born in Camillus, NY on October 17, 1924 to Italian immigrants, Raymond and Maria (Polichemi) Rinaldo. Frank was a WWII Navy Veteran, a D.C. Metropolitan Police Detective Sergeant and Security Counselor for Bowie High School. He was devoted to his family and to his church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1717 Ritchie Rd, Forestville, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.