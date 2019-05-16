FRANK RINALDO
On Monday, May 13, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret Rinaldo; father of Mary (Bruce) Walter, Teresa (Grant Sizemore) Rinaldo, Steve (Lynda) Rinaldo, Ray (Donna) Rinaldo, Mike (Sheila) Rinaldo, Patricia (Dave) Scott and the late Jeannette Rinaldo; grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of seven. Frank was born in Camillus, NY on October 17, 1924 to Italian immigrants, Raymond and Maria (Polichemi) Rinaldo. Frank was a WWII
Navy Veteran, a D.C. Metropolitan Police Detective Sergeant and Security Counselor for Bowie High School. He was devoted to his family and to his church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1717 Ritchie Rd, Forestville, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.