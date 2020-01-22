Frank S. DeRonja (Age 87)
On January 17, 2020, Frank DeRonja passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born on February 19, 1932 in Farrell, PA, Frank attended Youngstown State University and obtained his master's degree in engineering from Columbia University. Frank joined the FBI in 1964 as a special agent and later became the FBI Laboratory Metallurgy Unit Chief. Frank is survived by his wife of 53 years, Emily; daughter, Cathleen (Bill) Phelps; daughter, Cherie (Kevin) Sharp; son, Frank (Cristin) DeRonja, Jr.; sister, Mary Deronja; nine grandchildren, and two nephews. Services will be held at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015 on Saturday, January 25 at 11:30 a.m.