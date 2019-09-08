Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK SHERWOOD. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Notice

SHERWOOD Frank P. SheRwood Frank P. Sherwood, a distinguished scholar and professor in the field of public administration and the founding director of the Federal Executive Institute died on August 28, 2019 at his home in Annapolis, Maryland. Born in October 1920, Dr. Sherwood was the only child of Dr. Clarence and Mildred Sherwood. He attended Dartmouth College, graduating in the class of 1943. He then joined the United States Army, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. While in the Army, he received a Certificate in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University in England. Dr. Sherwood received a Master's of Science degree in Public Administration and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Southern California. In 1951, he began his academic career as an Assistant Professor in Public Administration and taught at USC until 1968, becoming the Director of the USC School of Public Administration. In 1968, he was appointed the founding Director of the Federal Executive Institute in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he created numerous advanced executive development programs. John Macy, then the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, described him as "perhaps the single most important person in the history of public personnel administration." The FEI, as it became known, was an important educational and training resource for senior federal executives, recently celebrating its 50th anniversary. In 1973 he rejoined the USC faculty by founding (with his wife) the Washington Public Affairs Center, an eastern campus for USC. One of the key innovations of the WPAC was the Intensive Semester, which divided courses into three learning phases and enabled executives to secure masters and doctorates in public administration with minimal disruption to their work schedules. As a prerequisite to admission, this program required students to describe their contributions to public administration in a doctoral dissertation and to explain how a doctoral degree would further those contributions. In 1981, he became the Chairman of the Department of Public Administration at Florida State University in Tallahassee. The University subsequently named him as the first Jerry Collins Eminent Scholar in Public Administration. Dr. Sherwood received many awards during his academic and professional career, including the National Newswriting Champion in High Schools (1937), Rufus Choate Scholar (Dartmouth), Class of 1926 Fellow (Dartmouth), and election to Phi Beta Kappa, Pi Sigma Alpha. Most recently he received FEI's First Honorary Service Award in 2018. In 1973-74, he served as National President of the American Society for Public Administration. He was elected Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration in 1969. He served on the Board of Editors for numerous publications, including Public Administration Review and the International Journal of Public Administration. Dr. Sherwood was a prolific author. During his career, he wrote, co-wrote and edited numerous books. The topics covered the challenges of managing sprawling federal agencies, state governments and city governments. After retirement, he and his wife, the late Frances (Susse) Sherwood, published a two volume genealogical study of his Sherwood ancestors, dating back to 1634. He also edited and published three years of letters he wrote to his mother during his military service. And, after the death of his wife of 68 years, he wrote a final book about her. One of Dr. Sherwood's most significant achievements was his enduring relationship with many of his students, especially the doctoral students at USC and FSU. He served on more than 50 doctoral committees, chairing a majority of them. On this subject, he wrote "I think one's scholarly activity involves the great pleasure of working with doctoral students on their dissertations." Dr. Sherwood married the late Frances Howell in 1948 in Laguna Beach, California. They were happily married for 68 years, until her death in 2016. He was an avid tennis player, a lifelong devotee to journalism and public affairs and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by two children: Jeffrey Kirk Sherwood of Annapolis, Maryland and Robin Ann Sherwood of West Norwalk, Connecticut; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Information regarding the upcoming service can be found at: www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com

