FRANK JAMES SLABY, Ph.D.
Frank James Slaby of Potomac, MD passed away suddenly at home on March 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 23, 1943 in Chicago IL to Frank Joseph Slaby and Mary Elsie Markewicz Slaby. He received his B.S. from Caltech and his Ph.D. in biophysics from the University of California at Berkeley. He pursued post-doctoral studies in the Department of Biology at the University of Pennsylvania and the Department of Anatomy at the Yale University
School of Medicine. He joined the Department of Anatomy at George Washington University Medical School in 1977 and as a Professor in the Department of Anatomy and Regenerative Biology was responsible for directing the gross anatomy course for medical students and the anatomy course for physician assistant students. He was a graduate of the GWU Medical School Master Teacher Program and as a member of the New Curriculum Committee, he helped develop a competency-based program that integrated the basic and clinical sciences throughout the four-year curriculum, using team-based learning as a prominent instructional strategy. He was the author of numerous papers and textbooks, including Gross Anatomy in the Practice of Medicine. He was an impressive self-directed learner who thrived on improving medical education. Frank was intelligent, witty and kind, and he will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan McCune, M.D., their son Christopher, and his brother Robert Slaby (Barbara). The family will receive friends at the Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Tuesday, March 26 from 5 to 8 pm. A memorial service in conjunction with the George Washington Medical school will be held at a later date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wishing to make memorial contributions in memory of Frank consider Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture: https://glenechopark.org/
