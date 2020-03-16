The Washington Post

FRANK "Smitty" SMITH Jr.

FRANK WILLIAM SMITH, JR. "Smitty" (Age 89)  

Of Capitol Heights, MD. Passed quietly on March 3, 2020. He is survived by his adored wife, Betty J. Smith; sons, Durrell (Hellen), and Gregory; daughter, Jacqueline (Robert); nine devoted grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by sons, Ronald and Nathan Smith. Visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph's Dr., Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2020
