FRANK WILLIAM SMITH, JR. "Smitty" (Age 89)
Of Capitol Heights, MD. Passed quietly on March 3, 2020. He is survived by his adored wife, Betty J. Smith; sons, Durrell (Hellen), and Gregory; daughter, Jacqueline (Robert); nine devoted grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by sons, Ronald and Nathan Smith. Visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph's Dr., Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.