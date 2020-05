Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice



Frank Michael Smith (Age 90)

Of Silver Spring MD passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital from an unknown lung disease. We are grateful to the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff who took compassionate care of him, including facilitating "virtual" visits during the pandemic. Frank, formerly of Town of Tonawanda, NY, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 where he received draftsman training. He was a mechanical design engineer at Bell Aerospace in Niagara Falls for 27 years. Frank was the beloved husband of 68 years to Geraldine "Gerry" Smith, and the cherished father of Kathryn (Michael) Greenwald and Terrence (Lynn) Smith. He adored his four grandchildren - Mikaela and Zachary Greenwald, and Charlotte and Audrey Smith. Frank was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and the Leisure World woodshop. Most of all, he loved being with family and he will be dearly missed. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so. Donations in his memory can be made to Central Union Mission at P.O. Box 96763, Washington, D.C, 20090-6763 or https:// donate.missiondc.org . Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com/obituary/Frank-Smith

Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2020

