The Washington Post

Frank Spriggs

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Spriggs.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Frank H. Spriggs  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Left to mourn his passing are his siblings Frances, Audrey, Regina and Bill. He is also survived by three children, Darick (Antoinette), Kevin (Gwen) and Nikki (Andre); grandchildren, Krystal (Perry), Trevor, Ryan, Noah, Lauren, Nicole, Nigel, and Nyla; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kevin; a host of other relatives and friends. He was the glue that held the family together and will be truly missed. A celebration of his life may held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.