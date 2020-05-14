Frank H. Spriggs
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Left to mourn his passing are his siblings Frances, Audrey, Regina and Bill. He is also survived by three children, Darick (Antoinette), Kevin (Gwen) and Nikki (Andre); grandchildren, Krystal (Perry), Trevor, Ryan, Noah, Lauren, Nicole, Nigel, and Nyla; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kevin; a host of other relatives and friends. He was the glue that held the family together and will be truly missed. A celebration of his life may held at a later date.